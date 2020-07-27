Monday deals: Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook $200 off, ZTE Axon 10 Pro $300, more

In today’s best deals, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook is now $200 off. That’s alongside ZTE Axon 10 Pro from $300, Anker’s latest Amazon sale starting at $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

$200 on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook i5/8GB/256GB for $799 in both colors. Typically fetching $999, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. Having been released earlier in the spring, Samsung’s newest Chromebook packs a 13-inch 4K AMOLED display into a lightweight design with a backlit keyboard. On top of its 256GB of solid-state storage, there’s also 8GB of RAM. A 2-in-1 form-factor lets you take full advantage of the bundled S-Pen, which can be stowed away on the side. You can get a closer look in our hands-on from earlier in the year.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro Smartphone from $300

B&H offers the unlocked ZTE Axon 10 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone from $300 for the entry-level model with 8GB of RAM. Down from $549, today’s offer is good for a 45% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Step up to the 12GB of RAM model at $330, down from $599. ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro comes equipped with a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display backed by a Snapdragon 855, 256GB of onboard storage, and more. Around back you’ll find a triple rear camera array comprised of 48MP ultra-wide, 20MP wide-angle, and 8MP sensors. Then alongside dual SIM card support, there’s also expandable microSD card storage up to 2TB.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale starts at $17

Anker today is kicking off its latest Amazon sale, headlined by the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 True Wireless Earbuds at $80. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and brings the price down to match our previous mention for the all-time low. Offering a compelling alternative to AirPods, these true wireless earbuds come equipped with 28 hours of playback with the charging case. There’s also a water-resistant design that protects against rain, sweat, and more, alongside a customizable set of EQ settings. Shop all of the deals in this week’s sale right here.

