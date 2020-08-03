The Android 11 Beta is now well underway with a final release set for later in Q3. Until then, the August security patch is rolling out with the next stable update for the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4.

This is another straightforward update compared to the Pixel Feature Drop in June. That release saw Adaptive Battery reduce background activity when running low on power to extend usage, while the Google Clock app gained a Bedtime mode that allows for Sunrise Alarms without needing a Pixel Stand. The Google Recorder also added new Google Assistant and better Drive integration. Lastly, Personal Safety picked up scheduled check-ins and crisis alerts, while bringing car crash detection to the Pixel 3.

There are 14 issues resolved in the August security patch dated 2020-08-01 and 40 for 2020-08-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists three security fixes and no functional updates.

Android 10

