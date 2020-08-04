If you were a member of Google Plus before it shut down last year, odds are you got an email informing you that a class action lawsuit against Google has been settled.

Back in 2018, Google+ was delivered a deadly blow when it was discovered that a privacy flaw allowed any third-party developer to obtain private data from any user profile. Within months, the service was preparing to shut down, and as reported by Ars Technica, a class action lawsuit was filed against Google for their alleged “law approach” to the security of Google+ data.

Tonight, many received an email stating that the Google Plus class action lawsuit has been settled for a total of $7.5m, an agreement which was originally reached in January of this year, according to Business Insurance. The email goes on to explain who is involved in the lawsuit, who qualifies to make a claim, and how much you can get if you do claim.

Oddly, the links to the website mentioned multiple times in the body of the email are all broken. However, navigating to the website manually seems to work fine. This, along with the strongly worded subject line, led many online to believe that the email was potentially a fake.

We’ve reached out to Google to confirm the legitimacy of the email, but did not hear back before press time. Until that happens, we strongly recommend that you do not enter any personal information into the supposed class action website.

Going on the assumption that the email is legitimate, those who are part of the lawsuit’s class — the full definition is down below, but the short version is anyone with a Google+ account between January 1, 2015 and April 2, 2019 — should be able to go to the listed website and file their claim.

The Settlement Class is defined as: “all persons within the United States who (a) had a consumer Google+ account for any period of time between January 1, 2015 and April 2, 2019, and (2) had their non-public Profile Information exposed as a result of the software bugs Google announced on October 8, 2018 and December 10, 2018. Excluded from the Settlement Class are (a) Google and its officers, directors, employees, subsidiaries, and Google Affiliates; (b) all judges and their staffs assigned to this case and any members of their immediate families; (c) the Parties’ counsel in this litigation; and (d) any Excluded Class Member.”

Those who qualify for the Google+ class action case are entitled to as much as $12 of the $7.5m settlement total. That said, considering the attorneys fees and other deductions from the total, for folks to get the full $12 settlement only about 450,000 people would be able to claim. Beyond that, the more people who file claims, the less money each individual will get.

Knowing that, and again assuming that the email is legitimate, if you wish to file a claim or opt out of the Google+ class action altogether, you should be able to fill out a form on the dedicated website when it goes live or call the listed toll-free number. According to the email, payments can be sent via PayPal or by check.

Until Google has confirmed the legitimacy of the email and the information within though, we again strongly recommend that you hold off on giving out any of your personal information.

As for Google Plus itself, the service has finally met its end as of last month, when the remaining G Suite exclusive version was rebranded from Google+ to Google Currents.

