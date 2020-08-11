Following a few outages earlier this year, we figured all would be well with Nest services for a while. However, another outage appears to be hitting the service again this afternoon with various Google Nest apps and websites down.

As of the afternoon of August 11, Google Nest users are reporting that the app and website are completely down. According to DownDetector, the outage is affecting the United States on both coasts.

We’re seeing the Nest app completely down on smartphones while the Nest website is also not working, instead prompting a login and an “unexpected error.”

Nest reflects the outage officially on its status dashboard, and apparently it’s only affecting Nest apps. Live video and recording history are not affected. For example, Nest live streams are working through the Google Home app despite the normal Nest app being down.

After roughly an hour, Google has said that services should be functioning as normal. Personally, my Nest app is up and running again but some of my Nest speakers aren’t working correctly, so your results may vary.

So far, Google has not confirmed the cause of today’s partial outage.

Update: We've resolved the issue with Google Nest devices and the Google Nest App and they should now work as expected. If not, please contact our support team so we can help. We appreciate your patience as we worked through this issue. — Google Nest Support (@googlenesthelp) August 11, 2020

