This is the new Nest smart speaker

Google just sent us a picture of the new Nest-branded smart speaker. See above..and much more below.

We exclusively reported on this speaker last month. As we mentioned, the device is codenamed ‘prince,’ and brings notably better speakers, a larger size, and a primarily fabric-based design more in line with the Nest Mini and Google Home Max.

We’re told the device, codenamed ‘prince’ after, well, Prince, is display-less and in a similar vein to the Sonos One. That would put the sound capabilities of this device somewhere between that of the original Google Home and the Google Home Max, the latter of which features two woofers and two tweeters.

Our sources have told us that the speaker would come in more colors than just the gray that leaked through the Japan equivalent of the FCC earlier today, and you can see a couple additional colors in the video below, also sent to us directly by Google.

We were also told that stereo pairing — which first debut with the Home Max — would make its way to these speakers. You can see that that is indeed the case in the image below.

In the video you’ll find a handful of Nest team members, including Mark Spates, Product Lead, Smart Speakers, Isabelle Olsson, Design Director for Home, Wearables and CMF, and Rishi Chandra, Vice President of Product and General Manager of Google Nest.









Updating…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: