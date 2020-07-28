Google quietly refreshes Nest Hub retail box

After the unified “Google Nest” brand was announced at I/O 2019, the company quickly refreshed product names and its website. It has taken quite a bit longer to update retail packaging, with the Nest Hub only recently changing for most new buyers.

Last May, the “Google Home Hub” became the “Google Nest Hub.” A month after the announcement on stage, gray stickers announcing the name change started appearing on the original boxes at retailers:

Help has a new name. Google Home Hub is now Google Nest Hub. Find out more at g.co/nest

While the Nest Hub was the first product to be updated, other devices — including the Cam Indoor, Hello, Protect, and Thermostat — saw entirely new packaging over the course of 2019. These boxes are stark white and get rid of the old Nest logo for a giant multicolored “G.”

The Nest Hub is now joining other smart home products in getting the new box design. Matching the Nest Hub Max, which launched in September, it shows the 7-inch Smart Display at an angle with a set photo frame. Underneath the “G” in the top-left corner is just the product name.

There is a lot of variance in when this Nest Hub box first appeared. In international markets and for influencers, Google introduced the packaging as early as 12 months ago. However, the design only recently appeared for most new buyers given how slowly inventory can move through retail channels.

Overall, it’s a very clean and minimalist surface that lacks any other text or details. In making this long-overdue change, Google brings consistency to product shelves. It also removes the old “Home” brand for what is arguably the company’s flagship product.

Google is still selling the Home Max and — more surprisingly — the Home Mini. The latter has already been replaced, while the Home Max will likely be phased out when the new Nest speaker launches. “Google Home” today is reserved for the companion Android and iOS app responsible for set-up and controlling devices.

