OnePlus launches final Android 11 preview for OxygenOS w/ One UI-inspired design updates

- Aug. 11th 2020 7:09 am PT

After debuting some major updates in HydrogenOS yesterday, OnePlus is announcing the final developer preview for Android 11 on its Western-released software, OxygenOS. For better or worse, the changes debuted in HydrogenOS are making their way to all OnePlus users.

As we detailed yesterday, HydrogenOS based on Android 11 brings over some relatively major UI changes to OnePlus’ software which, frankly, look a whole lot like Samsung’s One UI.

In a forum post today, OnePlus has announced the launch of its third and final developer preview for OxygenOS based on Android 11. In the changelog for this update, OnePlus confirms that the same updates found in its HydrogenOS update yesterday are also coming to OxygenOS.

Those changes include a “new visual design,” updates to dark mode, an updated OnePlus Sans Font, and a “new layout” for one-handed operation. That line in particular refers to apps such as Settings adopting larger titles with extra blank space in order to leave UI elements closer to the bottom of the screen as seen below.

  • New visual design (including Weather app, Launcher, Gallery, Notes)
  • New layout for more comfortable and convenient one-handed operation
  • Always-on display function, including 11 new clock styles
  • Live wallpaper that changes according to the time of day
  • New OnePlus Sans font that improves readability
  • Optimized Dark Mode, including the ability to automatically turn on and off and a shortcut in Quick Settings
  • 3 new Zen Mode themes, more timing options, and new Group feature to let you experience Zen Mode with your friends
  • New Gallery function that automatically creates a weekly story based on your photos and videos

For those daring enough to install the developer preview, it’s available for the OnePlus 8 series from OnePlus directly. In the not-too-distant future, though, open beta versions of the update will be available that will surely be more stable as well.

