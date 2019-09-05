If you have trouble picking out a show or movie to relax with, Google has a new way to find something. Starting today, Google Search on mobile is offering personalized “what to watch” TV and movie recommendations that are powered by a simple swipe.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Just like in popular dating apps such as Tinder, Google is making it easier to help you find the content you want to watch by swiping left to dislike or right to like a particular show or movie. This new tool appears when users search for things such as “what to watch” or “good shows to watch” from their mobile smartphone.

In a blog post, Google also details how searching for “not-so-specific” movie genres will get a bit easier. Searching for something like “horror movies from the 1980s” will bring up options to fit the criteria. As usual, any titles you select will be able to show a full list of where that content is available, including rental sites and streaming services.

Starting today in the US, when you search for things like “good shows to watch” or “what to watch” on mobile, you can tap the start button in the “Top picks for you” carousel to begin rating TV shows and movies. Swipe left or right on a few shows and movies, and come back any time you want to help improve your recommendations.

More on Google:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: