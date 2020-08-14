The latest v3.12.33 OnePlus Gallery has now rolled out support for the editing of 4K 60fps video as part of the latest beta build.

Should you update to version 3.12.33 of the OnePlus Gallery you’ll now have the ability to clip and edit your favorite high framerate 4K UHD content. Considering that you’ve been able to shoot at the higher framerate on selected OnePlus devices for a little while now it’s actually surprising how long it has taken to bring support to the stock gallery applcation.

That’s not all though, as the OnePlus Gallery v3.12.33 update has also restored the ability to edit slow-motion video which was oddly removed in a previous update. This should be great news for people that like to record motion and really get granular with the motion speed.

Here’s the full v3.12.3 update changelog:

Fix issues including sharing photos from gallery, red color, and photo missing

Fix slow-motion video editor

Add photo projecting to OnePlus TV

Add 4K60fps video editing

As for the 4K 60fps timeline editing, you can see an example of the new controls in the screenshots below — although they will look familiar to anyone that has ever chopped up a video clip on their mobile device before:





According to the guys over at XDA, the OnePlus Gallery v3.12.33 update should be heading out now via the Google Play Store but we’re yet to see the option on several of our own review units. We can only imagine it will be a few days before a blanket rollout is finished.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: