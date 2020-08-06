The OxygenOS 10.0.12 and 10.3.4 updates are now rolling out for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, riding in on the coattails of the similar patch received recently by the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.

While having a different build number — and for different devices — the OxygenOS 10.0.12 and 10.3.4 updates share all the same DNA as the aforementioned OnePlus 7 Pro update. That means you’ll get the July 2020 security patch, support for the recently released OnePlus Buds, fixes for SIM card issues, plus some added lockscreen clock styles to customize your device with.

Like all other OxygenOS updates, the rollout was confirmed over on the official OnePlus Forums. You can see the detailed update changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.0.12/10.3.4 for OnePlus 7T/7T Pro update changelog

System Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection Provided a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style) Fixed the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings Updated Android security patch to 2020.07

Bluetooth It has adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement

Network Fixed the wrong display of names of inserted SIM cards from different carriers



OnePlus has confirmed that like almost every single previous update, the OxygenOS 10.0.12 and 10.3.4 OTA files are heading out incrementally. That means you might not see a notification appearing on your device for a little while. However, if you’re impatient you already knew that Oxygen Updater should have you covered with the .zip files — allowing you to sideload them quickly and easily.

