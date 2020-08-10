If you’re a OnePlus 7 or 7T series device owner, you’ll be pleased to hear that the OxygenOS Open Beta 17 and Open Beta 7 updates are now rolling out with plenty of neat fixes and additions.

Provided you have enrolled on the OxygenOS Open Beta program, the quintet of smartphones should now all be receiving the latest update OTA — or over the coming days. The patches are identical for all devices, with the August 2020 security patch probably being the most important to avid fans. They were confirmed on the OnePlus Forums with dedicated posts for the early-2019 and late-2019 hardware.

There is also a new Tips & Support page within Settings where you can request advice, help, or support and more. Should you update, you’ll also get numerous fixes for things such as Lockbox errors, optimizations for the extended screenshot feature, File Manager missing content, and Wi-Fi transfer stability improvements. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS Open Beta 17/7 for OnePlus 7 seris and OnePlus 7T series update changelog

System Newly added user assistance feature to help user master usage skills quickly(Route: Settings>OnePlus Tips&Help) Fixed the abnormal error occured in Lockbox Fixed the auto-start issue with QXDM logs after reboot Optimized user experience with long screenshot in some scenarios Updated Android security patch to 2020.08

Messages Optimized the categorization, messages of the same contact now merged in one card（India only）

File Manager Fixed the issue that File Manager did not display some downloaded documents of apps

Network Improved the stability of Wi-Fi transfers



The OxygenOS Open Beta 17 and 7 updates should already be heading out to 2019’s flagship OnePlus devices but are showing as available within Oxygen Updater if you are having issues getting the OTA update files.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: