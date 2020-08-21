The Assistant feed has been available since March and continues to add new capabilities. This true Assistant successor to the original Google Now is now offering more Snapshot audio suggestions, including YouTube Music, and sports results.

Back in June, Assistant Snapshot picked up a “Start listening for a fresh morning” card. This was solely aimed at offering “Podcasts for you.” That card is now called “Perk up with fresh audio picks” to offer “News, podcasts, and music.”

The same header image is used, but the carousel now shows “Your Mix: YouTube Music Endless personalized music” — complete with cover art for that default playlist — and “News: Google News Top stories and news for you.”

There are also chips to open the YouTube Music and Google Podcasts app at the bottom of the Assistant Snapshot card. This entry in particular usually only shows up in the morning, often the first time you check the feed.

Another new card shows upcoming sporting events, as well as match results once complete. The competition and stage is noted up top, followed by team logos and starting time. Suggestions link to the full Sports page in Google Search.

A “Do it again” entry shows frequent Assistant commands “Based on your habits.” Tapping on a suggestion chip simply launches the command without you having to say or type it.

Given the personalized and contextual nature of the feed, cards are not universally available. For example, my Assistant Snapshot does not have the updated audio offering with YouTube Music, but the other two occasionally appear.

