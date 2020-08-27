Spotify and Google have been partnering off and on for the past couple of years to give subscribers free Assistant speakers, and that promo is back yet again. If you’re a Spotify Premium subscriber in Canada, you can get a free Google Nest Mini right now.

Through September 30, 2020, Spotify Premium subscribers in Canada are eligible to redeem a free Nest Mini speaker. The redemption process is as simple as going to Spotify’s website, logging into your active account, and filling out the info for your free speaker.

The catch? There isn’t really one. The offer is open to all Spotify Premium subscribers, including Students. For Family and Duo accounts, the offer can be redeemed by the primary account holder only. Only one code is available and, notably, you can’t redeem this offer if you’ve redeemed a Google Store code for a free Nest Mini in the past if that code came from Spotify.

Monthly subscription fees apply. Premium Family, Duo and Student each have limited eligibility. Premium Student not available in Quebec. 1x promotional code per eligible paying subscriber to be used on the Google Store (Google T&Cs apply). Not open to users on trials or who’ve previously used a Spotify-distributed code on the Google Store.

Once you redeem a code from Spotify, you’ll need to apply it at the Google Store before October 31. Hopefully, we’ll see this promo expand to other regions soon.

