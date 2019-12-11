Over the past year, there have been a few promotions to get a free Google Home Mini from Spotify, and now that offer is back on the table. New Spotify subscribers can once again pick up a free Google Home Mini for a limited time.

Advertised on the Spotify Premium home page, this offer is open to all new Spotify subscribers. In the past, some of these offers have been available to current subscribers who manage family plans, but that isn’t the case this time around.

Update 12/11: To close out 2019, Spotify is bringing back its free Google Home Mini promo yet again after the last promo from October expired a few weeks ago. This time around, the promotion is open to all Premium subscribers including those who use a Student-tier account. If you’ve ever redeemed this promotion in the past you won’t be eligible, but if you’ve missed out the past few times, it’s a great chance to sign up! Check out the links below to see if you’re eligible.

Just like in the past, though, this Spotify promotion nabs eligible users a Google Home Mini from the Google Store completely free of charge, regardless of whether they’re using an Individual Plan or Family Plan. The promotion is open through November 15 and codes will be sent out shortly after. Those codes then expire on December 31, 2019.

Notably, Spotify’s terms and conditions specifically mention that the code can’t be used to redeem for a Google Nest Mini, the newer hardware that has better sound quality. That’s a shame, but free is free.

Premium Individual & Premium Family: monthly subscription fees apply. Premium Family has limited eligibility. Excl. Premium Student. 1x promotional code per eligible paying subscriber to be used on the Google Store (Google T&Cs apply). Not open to users who’ve previously used a Spotify-distributed code on the Google Store. Fulfilment by Google: requires a Google-approved form of payment, Google account & linking Spotify with the Google Assistant. Offer ends 11/15/19, or while supplies last. Codes expire 12/31/19. Offer doesn’t apply to Nest Mini device.

