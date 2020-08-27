OnePlus has been expanding its portfolio in 2020 with the arrival of the Nord line, OnePlus Buds, and more TV models, and it seems more might be in store. After passing through a regulatory authority, the “OnePlus Watch” has also been mentioned by a former OnePlus employee.

91Mobiles today spotted a listing on the IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) website which describes a “OnePlus Watch” that carries the model number “W301GB.” There are few other details offered up about this product, but the timing here is pretty suspicious.

OnePlus has always released products similar to OPPO, a company under the same parent, and with that company having just recently launched its own smartwatch and a Wear OS-powered variant, it feels like a short jump to assume OnePlus’ watch will be in a similar vein.

TechRadar, though, spoke to an ex-employee from OnePlus who claims that the company has been in development on a smartwatch for “the last year.” Again, that feels like it points to OnePlus taking inspiration from OPPO, as that watch debuted in early 2020 and certainly would have been in development this time last year.

In the past, OnePlus CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the company once worked on developing its own smartwatch all the way back in 2015. In 2016, he even showed off sketches of its design. While that watch never actually arrived, it seems the next year might change that. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: