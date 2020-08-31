The Snapdragon 730G got a high-profile launch with the Pixel 4a earlier this month. Qualcomm today announced a “follow-on” to that chip with the Snapdragon 732G.

The 730G is already a gaming-focused upgrade over the Snapdragon 730 that provides a 15% graphics boost with support for true HDR. Both were announced side-by-side in April 2019. Camera improvements allow for cinemagraphs and HD super slow-mo at 960fps.

On the Snapdragon 732G, the clock speed of the Kryo 470 CPU Prime core now goes up to 2.3 GHz (from 2.2), while Qualcomm touts a “bolstered” Adreno 618 GPU that offers another 15% improvement in graphics rendering. Built on an 8nm process, the CPU features two performance and six efficiency cores.

Other features are unchanged, including the fourth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine and the X15 LTE modem. Quad HD+ displays are supported, while 4K HDR with Portrait mode is possible. There’s also Bluetooth 5 and the chip is Wi-Fi 6-ready.

Qualcomm is making the Snapdragon 732G announcement today alongside Poco:

“We are extremely excited about the upcoming POCO smartphone and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that allowed us to create the first device on the market with the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform,” said Sam Jiang, head of products, POCO Global.

