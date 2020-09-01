The growth of IoT tech like the Google Assistant is one that we often don’t notice. Google is now claiming that its industry-leading Assistant is now compatible with more than 50,000 devices available from more than 5,500 brands.

A Google support page suggests that the Assistant has hit this pretty impressive but hard-to-check milestone (via Android Police). Considering just how many smart home devices release each and every week with “Google Assistant support” emblazoned on the packaging and press releases, it’s actually less surprising to hear Google tout this level of integration and support.

We’re sure a lot of the hardware consists of “generic” smart home tech like bulbs, lightstrips, powerstrips and plugs. However, the Google Assistant is integrated into far more form factors than ever before, with faucets, ovens, and even kettles now fully voice activated.

Considering that the Assistant launched fully in 2016, this is impressive growth even with rival services from Amazon, Samsung, and Apple all vying for integration into their own voice assistant ecosystems. We’re sure that 100,000 devices will be added even faster this time around, though, as yet more smart home hardware begins to work with the best voice assistant on the market.

With Fitbit devices set to gain Google Assistant support, we could even see a massive wave of wearables bringing support over the coming months, too. Heck, our own Google Home Essentials series aims to sift through that growing 50,000 database and help you get the very best smart home hardware working with your own growing Google ecosystem.

