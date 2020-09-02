Google Maps now lets you pay directly for street parking inside the app on Android and iOS. Leveraging Google Pay, the company partnered with Passport on this integration, which is first coming to Austin, Texas.

As drivers approach their destination, Google Maps will prompt them to pay for parking. This will work on the Android and iOS app, as well as pay.google.com/parking on the mobile web.

After hitting “Start a new session,” you enter the Parking Zone Number as found on the nearby sign or parking meter. This page lets you save your vehicle, which requires entering the license plate number, to speed up the process moving forward. The navigation drawer also lets you view “Active sessions.”

To make this process faster for next time, your vehicle details will be saved to your Google Account.

In addition to being fast, this integration is touted as “reducing the need to physically touch parking meters or ticketing machines.”

‘We’re excited to work with Passport to help drivers in Austin pay for parking more quickly and conveniently right from Google Maps,’ explains Vishal Dutta, product manager, Google Maps. ‘Google Pay and Google Maps were able to seamlessly incorporate Passport’s software, which helped us bring this feature to life.’

Paying for parking in Google Maps will start rolling out today, and be fully available in the coming weeks in Austin. Passport and Google are working to expand this capability across the country over time.

