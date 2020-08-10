Google today announced two big features for its mapping service on Apple platforms. After removing in 2017, Google Maps is bringing back its Apple Watch app, as well as adding support for CarPlay Dashboard.

With CarPlay Dashboard, you can have turn-by-turn navigation appear alongside audio controls (music, podcasts, audiobooks, etc.) and calendar notifications. Introduced with iOS 13, a map view appears to the left in a large box, while the top-right is home to upcoming directions.

Back in March with iOS 13.4, Apple allowed third-party navigation apps to appear in this split-screen view, and Google Maps has now gained support. This integration is available today “on all CarPlay supported vehicles globally.”

Meanwhile, Maps is coming back to Apple Watch. Google’s pitch is that “smartwatches help you stay connected and see essential information at a glance” while on the go.





You can navigate by car, bike, public transit, or on foot:

Quickly get estimated arrival times and step-by-step directions to destinations you’ve saved, like Home or Work, and other shortcuts you’ve designated in the app. For all other destinations, you can start navigating from your phone and pick up where you left off on your watch.

The app originally left amid a flurry of other watchOS departures over low usage. At the time, Google did commit to bringing it back.

Google Maps for Apple Watch is rolling out “worldwide in the coming weeks.”

More about Google Maps:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: