Alphabet Scoop 098: Fold 2 & ‘Sabrina’ Android TV dongle pricing, Stadia games

This week we talk about one confirmed and one leaked price: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the ‘Sabrina’ Android TV dongle, respectively. We also take a look at what features are coming next to Stadia and new games.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 brings better design, Snapdragon 865+, and more for $1,999
- Google’s ‘Sabrina’ Android TV dongle appears at major retailers suggesting $49-$59 price
- Stadia 2.32 adds final prep for messaging, UPlay+, improved recruitment system, more
- Google Stadia for Android TV ditches forced portrait as it optimizes sign-in
- Review: Super Bomberman R Online is a blast and a half… when there’s enough players
- Marvel’s Avengers by Square Enix is now available on Google Stadia
