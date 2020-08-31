Back in March of this year, we reported that Google was preparing to launch its own Android TV dongle. In the time since, along with the world going upside down, a handful of leaks have revealed more about the product. Today, we’ve obtained information that suggests the price of Google’s first Android TV dongle, “Sabrina.”

According to Home Depot’s internal systems, Google’s “Sabrina” Android TV dongle is going to have a price much more affordable than anyone expected. Currently, the product is listed at just $49.99, well below the cost of the current Chromecast Ultra and just $15 above the third-gen Chromecast. It also directly matches the price of both the Roku Streaming Stick+ and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

We also found a since deleted listing for “Sabrina” on Home Depot’s website, still held within Google Cache.

Beyond the price of “Sabrina,” we can also see that Google is planning to release three different colors of its Android TV dongle. “Rock Candy” and “Como Blue” imply that “Chalk” and “Sky” colors from Nest Mini could make their way over to this product. “Summer Melon,” on the other hand, implies some shade of pink that we’ve actually seen in some previously leaked marketing materials.

It’s expected that “Sabrina” will make its debut alongside the Pixel 5, 4a 5G, and new Nest Speaker at an upcoming Made by Google event. The product is also expected to launch a new version of Android TV known as “Google TV” which has a redesigned UI including YouTube TV and Nest integration. It’s also expected to offer a programmable button on its included remote.

More on ‘Sabrina’:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: