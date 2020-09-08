Traditionally, the Android Beta Program shuts down following the launch of the in-preview release. Google is doing something different this year and keeping the program open to “future pre-release versions of Android 11.”

Google starts by thanking Android 11 beta testers for “collectively reporting over 25,000 issues.” For many this morning, “Check for update” is pulling down the update immediately, with the average size around 10MB for a quick upgrade.

Note: Beta users who install the official Android 11 update will no longer be able to downgrade to Android 10 via OTA. Once the official release is installed, any time you unenroll from the Beta your device will not get wiped. Unenrolling your device from the Beta program prior to receiving the official Android 11 update will wipe your device.

Google will soon close the Android Beta issue tracker and Beta Feedback app:

You can file a new issue against Android 11 in the AOSP issue tracker or share your thoughts via our Pixel Reddit community or official support channels.

However, unlike last year, Google is not closing the r/android_beta community or the sign-up portal. The company will continue to “post updates and information about future opportunities within the Android Beta Program.”

Over the next few months, if you choose to keep your device enrolled in the Beta program, you will automatically get an OTA update to any future pre-release versions of Android 11 as they become available.

The most likely candidate for those updates are just security patches as there usually only yearly major releases. Of course, there could be a bigger reason for this change. If you’re not interested, visit google.com/android/beta to unenroll your device.

