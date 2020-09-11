Back in June, we enabled a Google Camera-inspired redesign of Google Lens. It’s now rolling out to some Google app beta users on Android.

This revamp notably gets rid of the carousel of large icons for accessing the visual search tool’s various filters. Instead, you get a redesign of the Lens interface that is inspired by the Google Camera app. This is highlighted by a fullscreen, edge-to-edge look that features rounded viewfinder corners.

Like on Pixel phones, the filter switcher is now at the very bottom of the screen with the modes directly named. You can swipe left/right to switch, with the icon appearing above in the search button. This change is crucial as Lens adds more capabilities. The previous approach required you to be aware of every icon.

Google has also moved the import button that opens your gallery to the left of the shutter. It was previously in the top-right corner, which is now just home to the overflow menu, while flash is at the other end. Depending on the mode, the viewfinder has different framing guides.

Functionality-wise, not much has changed. Independent of the new UI, “Homework” for solving math problems has rolled out.

The broader revamp is seeing more limited availability today. Not all Google app beta users have the Lens camera redesign, but it’s enabled on one account for us across multiple devices.

