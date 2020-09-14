In recent years, Alphabet’s Access division has dropped Fiber’s 100 Mbps plan and traditional TV to streamline offerings for new customers. Google Fiber announced today that it will start testing 2 gigabit plans next month.

This doubling is said to be for “customers in internet-intensive households who may need more than a gig to do their thing, whatever that may be.” It will cost $100 per month for 2 gigabits download and 1 gigabit uploads. This is only $30 more than the existing gigabit plan.

Subscribers will be provided with an unspecified Wi-Fi 6 router and mesh extender. Google Fiber says it can offer faster speeds due to its “approach to network design.”

Google Fiber networks are designed so there’s plenty of capacity to allow our customers, with the right in-home hardware, to reach 2 Gig (and even faster) speeds. Our approach to network design allows us to keep our customers connected to the fastest speeds available.

This offering will be available from next month in Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama. Following the preview period, it will be available for all customers in those two cities “later this year.”

Testing in other cities starts this fall, with a launch in “most” Google Fiber and Google Fiber Webpass cities in early 2021. Fiber is currently available in 19 cities.

Game changers, super users, and families who need more from their internet can join the Google Fiber Trusted Tester program to be among the first to put the extra speed to use. Our testers help us make sure we’re launching the best products and services possible for our customers, and we appreciate their help! Sign up here for an opportunity to be among the first to test 2 Gig in your city.

The team behind Google Fiber today also teased “many more product launches to come.”

Our goal is to keep delivering groundbreaking speeds at competitive prices with the customer service Google Fiber is known for.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: