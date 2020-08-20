Google’s second-generation Assistant headphones first launched in the US this April and more countries followed last month. As promised, Pixel Buds are now available in colors other than “Clearly White” in the US Google Store.
As the name suggests, “Almost Black” is mostly gray, especially when you compare the touch-sensitive dome to the earbud and portion that sits in your ear. Meanwhile, Quite Mint matches the Nest Mini, and Oh So Orange pairs perfectly with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. All come with the same white, pebble-shaped charging chase and still costs $179.
Not all four colors will be available in every country. The current list is:
- Australia: Clearly White
- Canada: Clearly White, Quite Mint, Almost Black
- France: Clearly White
- Germany: Clearly White
- Ireland: Clearly White
- Italy: Clearly White
- Japan: Clearly White, Quite Mint, Almost Black
- Singapore: Clearly White
- Spain: Clearly White
- United Kingdom: Clearly White, Almost Black
- United States: Oh So Orange, Clearly White, Quite Mint, Almost Black
The Pixel Buds today are also launching in Japan today after the country missed out on the July expansion. As of 9 a.m. PT, they are now available on the Google Store — dropping the waitlist, though Best Buy slipped up and made them available for purchase at midnight.
More about Pixel Buds:
- Google Pixel Buds are now available in Just Black, Oh So Orange, and Quite Mint
- Google Pixel Buds now appear in the Find My Device app
- Pixel Buds picking up new features in addition to audio cutout fixes next month
- Google details how the Pixel Buds update process works
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.