Google’s second-generation Assistant headphones first launched in the US this April and more countries followed last month. As promised, Pixel Buds are now available in colors other than “Clearly White” in the US Google Store.

As the name suggests, “Almost Black” is mostly gray, especially when you compare the touch-sensitive dome to the earbud and portion that sits in your ear. Meanwhile, Quite Mint matches the Nest Mini, and Oh So Orange pairs perfectly with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. All come with the same white, pebble-shaped charging chase and still costs $179.

Not all four colors will be available in every country. The current list is:

Australia: Clearly White

Canada: Clearly White, Quite Mint, Almost Black

France: Clearly White

Germany: Clearly White

Ireland: Clearly White

Italy: Clearly White

Japan: Clearly White, Quite Mint, Almost Black

Singapore: Clearly White

Spain: Clearly White

United Kingdom: Clearly White, Almost Black

United States: Oh So Orange, Clearly White, Quite Mint, Almost Black

The Pixel Buds today are also launching in Japan today after the country missed out on the July expansion. As of 9 a.m. PT, they are now available on the Google Store — dropping the waitlist, though Best Buy slipped up and made them available for purchase at midnight.

