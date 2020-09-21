Carousels help break the monotony of Google’s 10 blue links. The company is now making visual tweaks to Google Search carousels that help modernize and increase the format’s prominence.

Section titles in Google Search are now accompanied by icons: “Top stories” carousels (and lists) are matched with a tiny newspaper, while “Videos” and “Images” get their own badges. They match the ones for categories/filters underneath the Search bar. Twitter results are not accompanied by icons as its technically part of a website.

Meanwhile, there has always been a link to view “More for [x]” underneath. Google has now centered that button — making it a generic “View all” — and added line dividers, thus increasing the likelihood of people tapping.

The addition of icons is particularly eye-catching and does more than slightly larger titles to attract people’s attention.

Current

As of today, this change to Google Search carousels is widely rolled out on the desktop web. No tweaks have been made to the mobile experience yet.

Previous

