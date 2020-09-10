While the usual way for Google to celebrate or commemorate a bit of culture is to give it a homepage Google Doodle, sometimes the company will put longer lasting easter eggs for specific search terms. The latest easter egg in Google Search gives you a 90s throwback to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

On this day in 1990, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered on NBC, cementing Will Smith as a mainstay of American pop culture. To celebrate that anniversary, Google has crafted a truly elaborate easter egg which, if nothing else, speaks to how much the show means to the various Googlers involved.

To get started, simply search for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” on Google, to pull up the Knowledge Graph card for the show. On the card, you’ll see a new, yet familiar looking license plate that says “FRESH” — though no dice in the mirror.

Give it a tap/click and you’ll be brought to a fantastically 90s-themed version of Google Search featuring numerous references and jokes about Fresh Prince episodes and locations. Clicking on any of the results plays an audio clip from the show, including some with bright and colorful animations.

My personal favorite detail on the Fresh Prince easter egg is the inclusion of the long-retired “marquee,” a classic staple of 90s websites, for the “Showing results” part of the page. Also, be sure to click the “I’m Feeling Fresh” button at the top of the desktop version to get the best possible transition back to the proper Google Search page.

It's been 30 years since the [FRESH] cab pulled up with dice in the mirror. We're inspired → https://t.co/hgid5xD7dD pic.twitter.com/erlun9cbZQ — Google (@Google) September 10, 2020

Fresh Prince fans already had reason to rejoice today, with Will Smith confirming a proper “Banks Family Reunion” with much of the original cast, making Google’s easter egg simply icing on the cake.

Is your favorite Fresh Prince moment included in this Google Search easter egg? Let us know in the comments.

