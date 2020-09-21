Today is National Voter Registration Day in the US, and Google is celebrating with an “#election2020” Doodle showing you how to get registered to vote.

While most of the world is celebrating the onset of a new season — fall in the northern hemisphere and spring in the southern hemisphere — Google’s homepage in the US is dedicated to a friendly reminder that “#election2020” is coming — November 3 — and that there’s never been a better time to get registered to vote.

Clicking through on the Doodle brings you to a handy tool right within Google Search that teaches you how to get registered to vote in your state and offers links to register or check your current registration. This tool also offers a handy guide to whether or not your state offers things like mail-in voting, Election Day registration, along with various deadlines.

If you’re already registered to vote, this may be a good time to make sure your registration is up to date — particularly that it lists the correct address — and that you know where your local polling station is ahead of “#election2020.”

And of course, being registered to vote is more important than just once every four years. While 2020 is a presidential election year, there are other elections held each year for offices and issues in your state and local area. Whether you’ve just registered to vote for the first time or you’ve been registered for decades, be sure to exercise that right whenever you can to ensure your voice is heard.

Today’s Doodle is far from the first time that Google has used its platform to help encourage informed voting. In 2018, Google made efforts to reduce news misinformation and increase advertising transparency ahead of 2019’s EU elections. Earlier that year, the company also swapped their homepage logo out with “Go Vote” in support of 2018’s US midterm elections.

