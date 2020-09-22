Samsung Galaxy Z Flip headlines today’s best deals, plus Sony’s latest ANC headphones, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Sony’s latest ANC headphones, and the Galaxy Tab A. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip drops to a new all-time low

B&H currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB Android Smartphone for $880. Down from its usual $1,380 going rate, today’s offer marks one of the first notable price cuts, beats Best Buy’s sale price by $300, and marks a new all-time low. While not the new 5G variant that just launched earlier this summer, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip delivers a unique design reminiscent of mid-2000s cellphones, complete with a folding 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Other notable features include 256GB of onboard storage, two 12MP cameras, and a Snapdragon 855+ SoC to power the experience.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones at $273

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $273. Typically you’d pay $50 for these headphones, with today’s offer marking the very first price cut we’ve seen and amounting to over 20% in savings. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver active noise cancellation alongside up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. There’s a new Bluetooth audio chip this time around that is said to do a better job at drowning out voices and mid-frequency audio while ANC is enabled. Two devices can also be simultaneously paired to the Sony cans, and you’ll find a USB-C charging port to round out the notable features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A from $120

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 32GB Android Tablet for $180. Down from its usual $230 going rate, today’s offer is the first price cut we’ve seen in over five months and matches the 2020 low last seen in January. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A delivers a 10.1-inch Full HD display alongside built-in Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, and more. While this model comes equipped with 32GB of storage, a microSD card slot allows for up to 512GB of expansion.

