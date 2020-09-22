In addition to announcing new games coming this week, Google today detailed how Stadia accounts can soon be linked to Community Forum logins as part of a broader revamp.

The Stadia Community Forum is where Google posts about new platform developments and upcoming game launches, while users can post questions and get help.

Stadia accounts that you use to buy and play games can soon be linked to the Community Forum. For the moment, this primarily benefits Stadia Founders that pre-ordered the day one hardware bundle:

Founders will be recognized and given a distinguishing badge attached to their username on topics and comments. Founders will also be granted access to a special gated area of the Community called the “Founders Hub,” with some exclusive benefits, such as Q&A sessions with the Stadia Team and more.

Other users will get a “Stadia Player badge” that distinguishes them from those that are just casually on the community.

Meanwhile, Google is planning to “build out a rich feature set in the future to further enhance the Community for all players.” This involves a “gamification system and other cool features.”

This integration is launching on Friday, September 25. Forum accounts require a separate username from your gamer ID, while the homepage (and hamburger menu) will prominently link to the Founders Hub.

Once the feature is live, you will need to be logged out, then sign-in with Google SSO. Make sure to select the e-mail to which your Stadia account is tied. You will be prompted to grant or deny access to your Stadia account. Note: you may revoke access any time to your Stadia account by the Forum by visiting your Google account’s security settings.

