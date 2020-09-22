Google Stadia adds Serious Sam 4, Hotline Miami series this week

- Sep. 22nd 2020 10:41 am PT

As it approaches a year old, Google Stadia continues to expand its game library almost on a weekly basis. This week, Google Stadia is adding three new titles: Serious Sam 4, Hotline Miami, and Hotline Miami 2.

Available now, Hotline Miami and its sequel both deliver top-down shooter fun. Both of these games were released a few years ago on Steam, but they’re still fun additions to Stadia. Hotline Miami costs $9.99 while the sequel will cost $14.99.

The blindingly fast and visceral combat of Hotline Miami is ready for you to play on Stadia. Test yourself with intense, reflex-shredding gunplay and blinding-fast action movie setpieces. Both Hotline Miami and its acclaimed sequel Hotline Miami 2 are available to purchase today in the Stadia store for $9.99 (Hotline Miami) and $14.99 (Hotline Miami 2).

Perhaps more exciting today, though, is the arrival of Serious Sam 4. The first-person shooter from Croteam has been anticipated for a while now but will be releasing on Google Stadia simultaneously with other platforms on September 24. On Stadia, Serious Sam 4 will cost $39.99.

Serious Sam 4 is dynamite. Everything is BIG: big enemies, big stages, big weapons. It’s a throwback to the wild-west days of twitch shooters coupled with sharp, bright graphics and a modernized control scheme. Buy Serious Sam 4 on September 24th in the Stadia store for $39.99 USD.

