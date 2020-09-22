As it approaches a year old, Google Stadia continues to expand its game library almost on a weekly basis. This week, Google Stadia is adding three new titles: Serious Sam 4, Hotline Miami, and Hotline Miami 2.

Available now, Hotline Miami and its sequel both deliver top-down shooter fun. Both of these games were released a few years ago on Steam, but they’re still fun additions to Stadia. Hotline Miami costs $9.99 while the sequel will cost $14.99.

Perhaps more exciting today, though, is the arrival of Serious Sam 4. The first-person shooter from Croteam has been anticipated for a while now but will be releasing on Google Stadia simultaneously with other platforms on September 24. On Stadia, Serious Sam 4 will cost $39.99.

