Over the past two years especially, Google has been making a bigger push for sustainability with its products. Like its new Pixel and other Nest products, the new Chromecast is built using recycled plastic, and that’s the reason it’s not sold in black.

Chromecast with Google TV is sold in three colors — Snow, Sky, and Sunrise. Google says it settled on these colors because they’re inspired by the home and the remote control, which matches the color of the Chromecast’s body, is always out in the open. Of course, that aesthetic fits in with Google’s other products as well, something Google says makes the product feel more “approachable.”

Interestingly, too, Google’s sustainability goals led to the Chromecast not being available in black. Apparently, dark plastics are difficult to obtain from recycling facilities. Beyond the new Chromecast, Google says it will be reconsidering where it uses dark or black plastics in general. It wouldn’t be entirely surprising if future Pixels ditched black plastics with that in mind as well!

The new Chromecast with Google TV isn’t made entirely from recycled plastic, though. 49% of the plastic materials used for this product are sourced from recycled plastic. Google, unfortunately, couldn’t clarify where those materials came from. The Nest Mini, for example, pulls its recycled plastics from shredded water bottles, discarded CDs, and other materials.

