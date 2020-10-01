OnePlus has pumped out another patch for the OnePlus Nord, this time in the form of the incremental OxygenOS 10.5.8 OTA.

The update was confirmed over on the official OnePlus Forums and provides some notable tweaks for the affordable Android phone including the September 2020 security patch, and even yet more display calibration tweaks. While the September patch is notable, considering the issues the OnePlus Nord display has suffered, more tweaks are very, very welcome. Time will tell if they fix some of the issues that users have complained of.

On top of the those highlight additions, the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update also includes some camera stabilization boosts as well as network stability improvements. Should you update a new “Hide silent notifications in the status bar” feature will allow you to filter certain notifications when activated. You can enabled it by heading to Settings > Apps & notifications > Notifications > Advanced > Hide silent notification in the status bar.

You can check out the full OxygenOS 10.5.8 changelog down below:

OxygenOS 10.5.8 for OnePlus Nord update changelog

System Newly added “Hide silent notifications in status bar” feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in the status bar ) Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2020.09

Camera Optimized image stabilization performance

Display Improved general display calibration

Network Optimize the network stability



The global builds of OxygenOS 10.5.8 will be first to head out, with EU-specific builds heading out shortly afterward. As with an OnePlus OTA update, you can always speed up your own upgrade path by downloading and sideloading the patch using Oxygen Updater.

