The OnePlus 8T is set to debut on October 14th with some revised specs and hardware, but also a new trick up its sleeve in the software department. The OnePlus 8T will ship with Android 11 pre-installed.

In a forum post, OnePlus confirmed that its 8T smartphone will be one of the first smartphones to ship with Android 11. Of course, the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G being announced later today are expected to be the first devices widely available with that update pre-installed, but Vivo also announced a few phones launching with Android 11 today as well.

The OnePlus 8T launch is just a couple weeks away and we’d like to share some exciting news with you ahead of its arrival. We’re very pleased to announce that the upcoming OnePlus 8T flagship will launch with OxygenOS 11 out of the box. And on top of that, aside from Google’s own products, the OnePlus 8T will be the first global smartphone to launch with Android 11.

With Android 11, OnePlus 8T owners will be able to use features such as Bubbles, improved notifications, new media controls, and more. OnePlus’ OxygenOS 11 will also be over Google’s OS, this time with some stark design changes that you’ll either love or hate. It’s still unclear when stable Android 11 updates will be available for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and older devices.

The OnePlus 8T brings along with it a new design, Snapdragon 865+ processor, and an improved 120Hz display. It’s also debuting a new faster charging method with Warp Charge 65. Pricing and availability details are unknown so far.

