Deals: Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch from $220, Chromebooks, AirPods, more

Today’s best deals include Samsung’s best-selling Galaxy Smartwatch, 15-inch Chromebooks, along with a price drop on AirPods. You’ll find all that and more down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s best-selling Galaxy Smartwatch starting at $220

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch at $240 for the 46mm version. Having originally fetched $349, it has been more recently trending around $300 with today’s offer saving you 20%, beating our previous mention by $9, and coming within $1 of the all-time low. You can also score the 42mm model at $220, down from its $260 going rate. Centered around a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch rocks a stainless steel casing with added IP68 water-resistance and up to four days of battery life on a single charge. There’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and earlier in the year Samsung also brought hand washing timer functionality into the mix.

Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+ 64GB falls to new 2020 low



Walmart is currently offering the Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $299. Typically fetching $350 like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is good for a $51 discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new 2020 low. Whether you’ve found your current machine can’t keep up with the back-to-school workload or just want to be productive away from the desk, Samsung’s Chromebook 4+ is worth a look. It sports 4GB of RAM alongside 64B of internal storage as well as a 15.6-inch display and a robust “military-grade” build. On top of that, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 10.5 hours of battery life per charge, Google Assistant features, and a USB-C port alongside dual USB 3.0 inputs.

AirPods drop to $151 for a limited time

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $151. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $199 with Amazon often charging around $179. Today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve tracked at this retailer. Apple’s AirPods feature a sleek design and the brand’s H1 chip for access to various features like Hey Siri. This model ships with the wireless charging case, too. You’ll be able to toss your AirPods on a compatible Qi charger and power up without having any pesky wires to worry about.

