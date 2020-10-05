9to5Google Daily 533: Pixel 4a 5G naming hiccups, YouTube site re-adds PiP for iOS with iOS 14.0.1, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Is Google’s new phone called the ‘Pixel 4a (5G)’ or ‘Pixel 4a with 5G’?
- Google Assistant on Android now lets you play personal YouTube Music playlists
- YouTube website’s picture-in-picture mode returns on Apple devices w/ iOS 14.0.1 update
- Google Calendar officially rolling out Tasks integration on Android and iOS
