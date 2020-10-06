Samsung pulls the plug on Bixby’s AR features later this month

- Oct. 6th 2020 12:02 pm PT

0

Bixby has been around for a few years now, but some of its features aren’t all that useful. At launch, Bixby was limited to some AR features that could identify products for shopping, but now Samsung is preparing to kill off Bixby Vision.

When Bixby first launched on the Galaxy S8, its AR features were the main part of the assistant that was actually useful. It could identify products for shopping such as home furnishing, and it could also identify locations and even makeup.

Now, Bixby Vision is being killed off. In a notice sent to users in September (via Android Police), Samsung revealed that Bixby Vision would no longer be supported starting later in October. We don’t know a specific date, but it sounds like things will keep going until the very end of the month.

The AR features (Places, Makeup, Home Decor, Styling) on Bixby Vision will no longer by supported starting from the end of October. The AR features that have been supported by each country may be different.

Importantly, this doesn’t mean that Bixby as a whole is going away. Its voice and routine features will stick around for the foreseeable future. Luckily, you can still turn it off.

