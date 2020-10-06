Bixby has been around for a few years now, but some of its features aren’t all that useful. At launch, Bixby was limited to some AR features that could identify products for shopping, but now Samsung is preparing to kill off Bixby Vision.

When Bixby first launched on the Galaxy S8, its AR features were the main part of the assistant that was actually useful. It could identify products for shopping such as home furnishing, and it could also identify locations and even makeup.

Now, Bixby Vision is being killed off. In a notice sent to users in September (via Android Police), Samsung revealed that Bixby Vision would no longer be supported starting later in October. We don’t know a specific date, but it sounds like things will keep going until the very end of the month.

Notice of Changes to Our Service Thank you for using Bixby Vision. The AR features (Places, Makeup, Home Decor, Styling) on Bixby Vision will no longer by supported starting from the end of October. The AR features that have been supported by each country may be different. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you again for using Bixby Vision. We appreciate your continued interest and support.

Importantly, this doesn’t mean that Bixby as a whole is going away. Its voice and routine features will stick around for the foreseeable future. Luckily, you can still turn it off.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: