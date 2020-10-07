Harman Kardon Assistant Speaker $80 in today’s best deals, Galaxy S20 Ultra $280 off, more

Today’s best deals include the Harman Kardon Citation ONE, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra, and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Harman’s Citation ONE Google Assistant Smart Speaker

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Harman Kardon Citation ONE Smart Speaker for $80. Regularly $230 direct from Harman and at Best Buy, today’s offer is a sizable $150 in savings, the lowest we can find, and matching the lowest we have tracked. While compatible with other Citation speakers for a multi-room setup, this is a more than capable home speaker on its own nonetheless. Carrying a 0.79-inch tweeter and a 3.5-inch woofer, alongside Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, it also has built-in Google Assistant support for commanding your music (and other connected gear) with your voice.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB for $1,120. Down from $1,400, today’s offer is good for a $280 discount, comes within $20 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Centered around a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Samsung’s S20 Ultra delivers 37-hour battery life and a camera array with 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300 feet away. Other notable features here include 5G connectivity, expandable microSD card storage, and reverse wireless charging.

Motorola razr returns to low at $500 off

Motorola is currently offering its previous-generation razr 128GB Smartphone for $1,000. Typically fetching $1,500, like you’ll still pay direct at Verizon, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. While Motorola is still running a $200 off launch discount on the latest version, today’s offer is a great way to score a similar folding experience for less. Featuring a 6.2-inch folding OLED display, Motorola razr packs an outer display that pairs with a 16MP camera. Alongside the old school vibes here, you’ll also benefit from 24 hours of battery life per charge, 128GB of storage, and a fingerprint reader. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Mouse and keyboard on console? Kaliber Gaming’s kit says yes [Video]

Hulkman Alpha 85S Review: Powerful smart jump starter EDC for your car [Video]

Zhiyun Smooth XS Review: Best budget-friendly iPhone gimbal gets better [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: