Google today lets users set their preferred video, music, radio service for use on Assistant Smart Displays, speakers, and phones. Google Assistant now has a settings page for podcast services.

Appearing in the main Assistant settings list, Podcasts is currently a bare-bones menu. Google is also sending users a “Set your podcast provider” notification about this new preference when they ask to play an episode.

There are currently only two options in the “podcast services” list: Google Podcasts — which the company says offers “Free access to 1M+ podcasts” and No default provider. Making a selection means that users do not have to specify the name of the service in the voice command.

More services will presumably be supported moving forward. It will be interesting to see whether individual Android apps can appear here or whether a full, cross-device Assistant offering is needed.

Then again, the “Photos” provider option has long only listed Google Photos, while Live TV in the Google Home app similarly only has one service.

All Assistant devices are listed under “Availability” in podcast settings: Google Home, Android 6.0+ Phones, Android 6.0+ TVs, Chromebook, Android 6.0+ Tablets, and Smart Displays.

More about Google Assistant:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: