The latest Android Auto 5.7 release has already caused a few problems for people out there, the latest being with Google Assistant responses — or lack thereof.

It looks like the standard “Okay, Google” wake-up phrase and steering wheel activation keys (in supported vehicles) are working just fine. However, the Google Assistant seems to get stuck and the standard loading animation fails — meaning no back and forth responses can be made.

Plenty of reports over on the official Android Auto support forums (via autoevolution) are complaining of the issues, which have seemingly been exacerbated as a result of the recent 5.7 updates. This is something that can occur with Google and Nest smart speakers, but is less annoying when you’re trying to avoid distractions on the road.

You may even see the animation but no input or output detection by your in-car voice assistant, further increasing the potential for “road rage.” Complaints have come from multiple devices and vehicles — even with different head units.

Given how early we are into the rollout of the Android Auto 5.7 update, it’s unclear just how widespread the non-response issues with the Google Assistant actually are. However, it looks as though the support team has already began looking into the problems that some are facing. This is a good sign at this early stage.

The Android Auto platform is no stranger to problems, with numerous issues faced by those upgrading to Android 11 in recent weeks also being quite prominent. That said, if you too have been affected by Google Assistant response or no-response issues since upgrading to version 5.7, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

