OnePlus just rolled out Android 11 and its new skin to the OnePlus 8 series, but the company hadn’t revealed a timeline for older devices. Now, we’re learning at least one. The OnePlus 7 Pro and other releases from last year will get Android 11 in December.

Speaking to Android Authority, OnePlus confirmed that Android 11 and the accompanying OxygenOS 11 will be arriving on 2019 devices sometime in December 2020. Specifically, the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro will be upgraded during that month. Presumably, 5G versions of the 7 Pro and 7T Pro will also be included.

These four devices run on different chips, so it’s very likely that the older 7-series will be upgraded after the 7T-series, but it seems likely they’ll both get the update within a couple of weeks of each other.

A release just two months from now is actually a bit impressive for OnePlus considering that, so far, public betas for Android 11 have not been released for the OnePlus 7 Pro or 7T. By the time those betas arrive, though, we’ll get a look at what features from newer phones will make their way to older hardware. When are betas coming? OnePlus didn’t mention, but if the rollout is coming in December, it could be any day now.

