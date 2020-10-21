Deals: Motorola Android Phones up to 30% off, Razer Gamepad $80, more

Today’s best deals include various Motorola smartphones, Razer’s Android gamepad, and Honeywell’s smart thermostat. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

These affordable Motorola Android smartphones are up to 30% off

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of unlocked Motorola Android smartphones headlined by the One Zoom 128GB at $320. Usually fetching $450, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Delivering a 6.4-inch display with a water-drop cutout for the selfie camera, Motorola’s One Zoom has a finger print sensor built right into the screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor. There’s also 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, as well as four cameras around back headlined by a 48MP primary sensor.

Razer’s Kishi Android Smartphone Gamepad at $80

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi Xbox Game Controller Grip for Android Smartphones at $80. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen this one go on sale and marks a new all-time low. Bringing a Switch-like experience to your Android device, Razer’s Kishi controller grip sported a design that’s been optimized for Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. It’s compatible with a host of other games as well, but will be perfect for those looking to dive into Microsoft’s collection of on-demand games while on the go or away from a console/PC. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Honeywell’s Assistant Thermostat for $162

Amazon is currently offering the Honeywell T9 Smart Touchscreen Thermostat with a bundled room sensor for $162. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% discount, beats our Prime Day mention by $8, and marks a new Amazon low. Bringing Honeywell’s smart thermostat to your heating and cooling setup is a great way to avoid a cold house this winter, not to mention for taking advantage of energy savings with automations and schedules. On top of Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings support, the included room sensor can help it automatically adjust to keep a room the desired temperature. There’s also a touchscreen display to complete the package for manually adjusting settings.

