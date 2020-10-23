Almost since their debut, Google Assistant speakers have featured the ability to make phone calls, but only in that one direction. Now, Google Assistant speakers are gaining the ability to receive calls as well, but only on one telecommunications company for now.

Telstra, a major telecommunications and internet provider in Australia is currently rolling out the ability for inbound phone calls via a Google Assistant speaker. This comes about a year after the carrier enabled outbound calls between Assistant speakers and Telstra cellular lines. Apparently, customers are receiving text messages from Telstra explaining the feature and how to activate it.

When enabled, the carrier notes that up to ten Google Assistant speakers and/or smart displays — they specifically call out Nest speakers — can receive calls in the same home. Users have to individually pick which speakers will get calls within the Google Home app.

When calls arrive, the speaker announces the name of the caller aloud before playing a ringtone, just like Duo calls do. “Hey Google, answer call” can accept that call, as can a tap of the speaker’s touch surface.

Your Voice-activated Calling (VAC) service has a new feature available. Inbound calling is now available to Telstra mobile services at no additional charge to your mobile plan. Up to 10 Google Nest smart speakers and smart displays in your home can now make and receive calls along with your mobile phone. The inbound caller’s name or number will be announced by your Google device, to answer you can just use touch or your voice, just say, ‘Hey Google, Answer Call’. To activate VAC Inbound calling download the latest version of the Google Home app to your phone. Setup in 3 steps: (1) Open the app on your mobile and tap Settings -> Voice and Video Calls -> Mobile calls -> Telstra. Tap MANAGE (2) Activate Inbound Calling button. Tap SAVE. (3) Select the Google devices you would like to ring.

