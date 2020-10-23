Google Assistant speakers can also receive inbound phone calls, but only in Australia

- Oct. 23rd 2020 10:24 am PT

0

Almost since their debut, Google Assistant speakers have featured the ability to make phone calls, but only in that one direction. Now, Google Assistant speakers are gaining the ability to receive calls as well, but only on one telecommunications company for now.

Telstra, a major telecommunications and internet provider in Australia is currently rolling out the ability for inbound phone calls via a Google Assistant speaker. This comes about a year after the carrier enabled outbound calls between Assistant speakers and Telstra cellular lines. Apparently, customers are receiving text messages from Telstra explaining the feature and how to activate it.

When enabled, the carrier notes that up to ten Google Assistant speakers and/or smart displays — they specifically call out Nest speakers — can receive calls in the same home. Users have to individually pick which speakers will get calls within the Google Home app.

When calls arrive, the speaker announces the name of the caller aloud before playing a ringtone, just like Duo calls do. “Hey Google, answer call” can accept that call, as can a tap of the speaker’s touch surface.

Your Voice-activated Calling (VAC) service has a new feature available. Inbound calling is now available to Telstra mobile services at no additional charge to your mobile plan. Up to 10 Google Nest smart speakers and smart displays in your home can now make and receive calls along with your mobile phone. The inbound caller’s name or number will be announced by your Google device, to answer you can just use touch or your voice, just say, ‘Hey Google, Answer Call’.

To activate VAC Inbound calling download the latest version of the Google Home app to your phone. Setup in 3 steps:

(1) Open the app on your mobile and tap Settings -> Voice and Video Calls -> Mobile calls -> Telstra. Tap MANAGE

(2) Activate Inbound Calling button. Tap SAVE.

(3) Select the Google devices you would like to ring.

Thanks Stephen!

More on Google Assistant speakers:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches