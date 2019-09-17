As of today, Google Home and Nest speakers now have the ability to make external mobile calls using voice activation, starting first with Australia.

Australian mobile network provider Telstra announced the partnership with Google, that will allow Google-powered smart speaker owners to place external calls simply by using voice commands. By doing so, Telstra has become the first global carrier to offer the service.

All you have to do is link your Telstra mobile telephone number to your Google Home account, sync your contacts and you’ll be able to call anyone within your phone book without actually needing to have your phone nearby.

For those wanting to link multiple mobile accounts, you can set up Google Voice Match to ensure that only your personal contact list gets accessed when you want to call a specific person. Telstra has added the ability to access your voicemail too, so should you miss a call on your mobile and want to hear it back, you can hear it in crystal clear detail on your smart speaker.

What’s more, you can ask to call a specific number or business and your Google Home or Nest speaker will take care of the rest. The service is available at no extra cost to existing Telstra subscribers, you just have to link your account and you’re ready to go.

The ability to make calls using Google Duo has already been available in some regions but this move is an even better way to sync your existing smart speakers with your smartphone. We’re hoping that we get to see a further rollout across the globe, as this seems pretty awesome.

