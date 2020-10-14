Google Play Music will soon be shut down, pushing its users to either YouTube Music or to switch to another provider entirely. Parts of Play Music have been closing for a few weeks, and now, Google Assistant speakers are losing support.

Assistant speakers such as Google’s Nest Mini and Audio have long been able to stream your favorite tunes from Play Music and other services with just a voice command. YouTube Music was added to that list pretty early on, but now that newer service is the only one Google offers.

The folks over at Android Police today noticed that Google Play Music is no longer available as an option when trying to set a default music service. Beyond that, though, if that was previously your selection, it’s no longer respected. Asking to play music will instead go to YouTube Music. So, at this point, if you haven’t moved your playlists and tracks to YouTube Music from Play Music, they’ll no longer be available on Google Assistant speakers.

This change seems to be rolling out relatively slowly, but it’s definitely not just a test as Google is set to shut down its former service entirely basically any day now.

