For some, living a Google-free life is an enticing one. For others, it’s almost impossible. Huawei devices released after the trade bans kicked in are now sold sans Google apps, but thanks to an app called Googlefier, it’s even easier to install those missing services.

PSA: It’s worth noting early on that this method is not entirely legitimate and is not the same as proper Google support, nor do we recommend any but the most tech-savvy person out there rely on Googlefier to get the Play Store and GMS on an uncertified Huawei or Honor device.

You are still better off relying on Huawei’s HMS core, and the AppGallery for a safer experience that is free from issues — although with a more substantial lack of “true” access to many of your favorite apps. This is effectively an unofficial way of installing MGS on devices that do not ship with Google apps pre-installed.

It might prove to be a solid stop-gap or way of at least getting some of your favorite software on a device you have lying around. Because there are other issues to contend with, we would not recommend this as a solution for most people. At least this method simplifies the process and does make it easier for those not confident using other methods.

So, warnings out of the way, Googlefier comes from bender_007 over on the XDA Forums, who shared their work on the app over there. It’s an APK that effectively utilizes the LZPlay method we saw shortly after the Mate 30 Pro launched over a year ago. This new process walks you through a step-by-step process to get GMS installed on a device that is running EMUI.

We’ve tried Googlefier on a couple of devices including the Huawei P40 Pro and a MatePad Pro 5G, and it takes around 10 to 15 minutes in our experience — with a little time for troubleshooting. Unfortunately, it does not work on the recently released Mate 40 Pro or devices running EMUI 11. It’s definitely worthwhile backing up any important data and files before giving this a try. If you do want to try using Googlefier, then bender_007 shared a dedicated walkthrough thread with download links here.

