Huawei is taking on the fitness tracker and wearable market yet again an updated and upgraded Watch GT2 Pro, which promises to take all the best bits of its predecessors and improve yet again.

While that is a noble cause, the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro comes with more or less the same internals and experince that you’ll find on last years Watch GT2 and to a lesser extent the more sport-focused Watch GT2e. Despite the Google divorce fallout, the wearable division at Huawei has had a superb start to 2020.

This latest smartwatch was unveiled alongside a slew of other products, as the firm seems to be shifting focus slightly from its smartphones in favor of wearables — at least in Western markets. So to summarize, the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro comes with essentially the same internals as the previous model.

It is powered by LiteOS, which is a very stripped back experience compared to Wear OS but still has enough pre-installed applications and tracking modes to keep the active person happy. The outer changes include an upgraded 47mm chassis made of titanium and ceramic, with the display galls being made of a sapphire crystal for enhanced ruggedness.





That AMOLED display gets a minor resolution bump to 454 x 454 pixels, with barely any bezel of note on all sides of the circular panel. Although it is worth noting that the display size remains 1.39-inches. For those with dainty wrists, the GT2 Pro might be one to skip.

The ceramic backplate works two-fold, as it allows the Watch GT2 Pro to be charged wireless for the first time. This means no fussing with adapters or cables, just slap on a Qi wireless charger for 10 minutes and you’ll get around 5 hours of lifespan. There is a charging cradle in the retail packaging though.

As with the previous generation, the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro comes with Bluetooth connectivity and includes a loudspeaker for calls — and even music playback thanks to 2GB of onboard storage. You can also track up to 100 sports including Golf swing analysis, swimming modes, hike mapping, plus treadmill runs, walks, cycling, swimming, elliptical training, and rowing machine usage along with any free weight training you might do at the gym.

Pricing starts at €329 for the Sport model, while, the Classic model comes in at €349. They will go on sale in the coming weeks. We’ll have a full review of the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro in the coming days, with the follow-up smart wearable providing some interesting new additions plus enhanced tracking features.

