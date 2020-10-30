9to5Google Daily 546: Google Messages could soon support CMC on Samsung phones, Sundar Pichai teases deeper hardware investments, more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google Messages may soon support ‘Call and Message Continuity’ on Samsung Galaxy phones
- Sundar Pichai teases Google’s ‘deeper investments in hardware’ and roadmap next year
- Google One’s 2TB+ plans adding Android VPN, coming to iOS & Mac/Windows soon
- Google makes it easier to adjust Pixel 5 ‘Vibration & haptics’ with elevated settings
Deals discussed in this episode:
- Sony’s latest WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones hit $278 (Save 20%), more from $58
- Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential sees first price cut to $25 (Save 50%), more
