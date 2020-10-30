Losing your devices is no fun, and now Samsung is launching a new way to help you find your gear. SmartThings Find is now available globally to help you find lost Samsung phones, earbuds, and more.

SmartThings Find uses both Bluetooth Low Energy and ultra-wideband to help find devices when they’re lost. As pictured above, this could include locating a single earbud by using its BLE signal to trigger a ringing sound.

Samsung notes that Galaxy smartphones owners can also opt into a service that allows Galaxy phones and tablets to use BLE to communicate with each other after they’ve been “offline” for 30 minutes. That even allows other Galaxy owners to help you find your phone.

This new functionality is arriving as part of an app update for the SmartThings app on every Galaxy smartphone and tablet running Android 8.0 or higher and it’s available globally too.

After completing a quick registration process, SmartThings users can easily find their Galaxy devices – from smartphones, tablets and smartwatches, down to each individual earbud. Whether you dropped your Galaxy Note20 Ultra behind the sofa, can’t remember where you stashed your Galaxy Buds Live, or left your Galaxy Watch3 somewhere so secure you can’t find it, the SmartThings Find service will help you keep more of your Galaxy devices safe through the easy-to-use SmartThings app.

