Deals: Samsung storage from $54, latest Powerbeats $130, more

Today’s best deals include Samsung storage, Powerbeats at all-time low prices, and Anker Android accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Samsung storage deals start at $54

Amazon offers 32% off Samsung SSDs in 500GB SATA interface for PC builders at $54 as well as 2TB T7 Portable USB-C 2TB in various colors for $250. These 4.7/5 star reviewed hyper quick SSDs have up to a 1 GB/s read/write speeds and are up to 10x as fast as regular hard drives.

Latest Powerbeats are on sale

Amazon offers the latest Powerbeats Wireless Earbuds in multiple colors for $130. That’s a $20 savings and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earbuds offer Apple’s new H1 chip with up to 15-hours of listening time on a single charge. You can also leverage Siri and more, all in one sleek package.

Don’t miss Anker’s latest sale

Anker’s Amazon storefront has a fresh batch of deals today highlighted by the PowerExtend Capsule 3 Desktop Charger at $50 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $70 at the time of our Tested with 9to5Toys review, today’s deal represents just the second price drop we’ve seen to date. This power strip offers a compact and forward-facing design that includes three outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds from the former and 45W on the latter.

Best trade-in deals

